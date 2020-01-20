Church treasurer and husband are jailed after defrauding their church

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

A husband and spouse who defrauded their church out of just about £200,000 have been jailed for a complete of almost 5 years.

Gillian Rainford, 62, abused her place as church treasurer in Bournemouth, Dorset, to siphon off the funds that had been bequeathed by a loyal parishioner.

She transferred the funds into her personal checking account and that of her husband Gregory Rainford, 66, who helped her conceal the ill-gotten positive factors.

The cash ought to have been spent on pressing church repairs however Rainford ‘frittered’ all of it away over a two-year interval.

She blew hundreds of kilos on on-line playing and gave each her grown-up youngsters a windfall of £20,000 every. The couple additionally purchased two vehicles with it.

Their legal exercise was uncovered when Gillian Rainford was changed as treasurer of Charminster Spiritualist Church.

A dozen members of the church committee attended Bournemouth Crown Courtroom to see Rainford jailed for 3 years and two months and her husband for 19 months.

After the sentencing final Friday, church chairwoman Jackie Gunningham described the result as an ’empty victory’.

She mentioned the couple’s actions had triggered enormous harm to the cash-strapped church which is in determined want of repairs.

The theft occurred after the small church acquired an enormous windfall of £222,000 left by late member Vera Lawrence in 2012.

However as an alternative of allocating the funds to repairing the leaky church roof, Rainford moved it into her private account and spent it along with her husband.

Simon Shannon, prosecuting, mentioned: ‘The sum of £192,000 was fraudulently obtained by Gillian for the joint advantage of her and her husband and youngsters.

‘They transformed the cash into items, companies and money for his or her joint profit. She was not reelected as treasurer as there have been considerations amongst committee members over the accounts. They did an investigation and alerted the police to their findings.’

The theft lasted from April 2014 and April 2016 and the Rainfords, from Bournemouth, have been arrested the next month.

Gillian Rainford had been president and treasurer of the century-old church, which has 50 members, since 2008.

Thomas Bushnell, mitigating for her, mentioned his consumer felt ‘disgrace and guilt’. He mentioned: ‘She did not turn into president and treasurer with the intention to commit fraud.

‘A small spiritualist church may by no means have anticipated to obtain such a big donation. This was an opportunistic crime, albeit it dragged out over a time frame.

‘She is consumed by disgrace and guilt for what she had finished. She recognises she abused her place and may’t ask for forgiveness sufficient.’

Justin Gow, mitigating for Gregory Rainford, mentioned: ‘He is stuffed with regret and so apologetic and embarrassed about what has occurred.

‘They did not spend the cash on wild events or unique holidays. They’ve misplaced every thing.’

Gillian Rainford pleaded responsible to fraud by abuse of place whereas her husband admitted concealing, disguising or transferring legal property.

Sentencing, Choose Robert Pawson mentioned: ‘In 2012, £222,000 was bequeathed to the church and also you (Mrs Rainford) have been made conscious of it and mentioned you’d take care of it.

‘You have been the treasurer so that you have been able of final belief and duty.

‘Over the course of two years you frittered away £192,000 of church cash that went into your and your husband’s account.

‘It is a tragic case as a result of not solely has the church misplaced an enormous sum of cash, you’ve misplaced every thing as properly.

‘The one acceptable punishment (for each of you) could be instant custody.’

Jackie Gunningham, chairman of Charminster Spiritualist Church, mentioned: ‘We’re happy they have a custodial sentence however it’s an empty victory as we won’t recuperate the cash and folks’s lives have been ruined.

‘This was an abuse of belief they usually stabbed us within the again. It has been very arduous to take care of. The church desperately wanted the funds which have been bequeathed.

‘It might have made an enormous distinction with repairs. They’ve jeopardised the way forward for this church.’