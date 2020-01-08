Chvrches and PVRIS to support Halsey on upcoming tour

Chvrches and PVRIS are set to help Halsey throughout numerous dates on her upcoming 2020 tour.

The pop star, who is because of launch her third album ‘Manic’ on January 17, took to social media earlier immediately (January eight) to announce the North American leg of her world tour.

Becoming a member of Halsey on the primary run of reveals, which begins in Seattle on June 2, will probably be Lauren Mayberry and co. The Scottish synth outfit will act as particular company together with Omar Apollo up till July 5.

The tour will then resume in Toronto on July 12, with PVRIS and Blackbear stepping in as present openers.

You’ll be able to see the complete schedule within the beneath publish.

So excited to go out on the street with @halsey this summer season! Tickets on sale 1/17. https://t.co/ePcGJo6g9G — PVRIS (@ThisIsPVRIS) January eight, 2020

The North American stint will observe Halsey’s previously-announced UK tour, which is scheduled to kick off in Glasgow on March 7. She’ll be supported by Pale Waves on the 4 dates.

Halsey will play:

Saturday March 7, 2020 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro



Sunday March eight, 2020 – LONDON O2 Area



Tuesday March 10, 2020 – DUBLIN 3Arena



Thursday March 12, 2020 – MANCHESTER Area

Talking about her upcoming new LP final yr, Halsey stated: “This album is less dystopian fantasy world and more like, ‘This is what I’m thinking right now: the world sucks. Fuck’.”

She added that the challenge would tackle a extra feminist angle, explaining that “female rage is a very tight subject for me right now”.

In the meantime, help act PVRIS will head out on the street subsequent month for an intimate UK headline tour.