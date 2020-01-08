CID Still Part Of Home Ministry: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Anil Vij mentioned governments should not run by web sites however by the rule of legislation. (File)

Chandigarh:

Amid stories suggesting that as per the web sites of Haryana Chief Minister and Vidhan Sabha the CID division was being dealt with by Manohar Lal Khattar, state Residence Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday mentioned as per guidelines, the Prison Investigation Division was nonetheless a part of his ministry.

“The governments are not run by websites. They are run by the rule of law,” Mr Vij mentioned whereas speaking to reporters in Ambala.

He asserted that in line with the Enterprise of the Haryana Authorities (Allocation) Guidelines, 1974, the CID division was a part of the Residence division.

“The Rule number 5 on the page number 30 [of the Business of the Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules] has clearly written that the CID is an integral part of the Home department,” he mentioned.

Nevertheless, he additional mentioned, “The CM is supreme and if he wishes, he can also change it. But for that, it has to be passed by the Cabinet and then later in Vidhan Sabha.”

Some media stories urged that the official web sites of the state’s Chief Minister and Vidhan Sabha confirmed that the CID division was held by CM Khattar.

The Haryana Chief Minister presently holds 17 totally different portfolios.

The portfolio of Residence division together with different ministries together with well being and concrete native our bodies was allotted to Anil Vij after the BJP-JJP got here to energy final 12 months.

Mr Vij was not too long ago within the information after he reportedly pulled up the state’s intelligence division (CID) for allegedly not sharing info sought by him on meeting polls and likewise marked a dissent notice to the chief minister over the switch of 9 IPS officers with out taking him in confidence.

Mr Vij had earlier shaped a three-member committee to counsel enhancements within the functioning of the state’s intelligence division.