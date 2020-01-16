Cinderella Escorts member Katya, 19, sells her virginity for £1M

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline

Printed: 07:50 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:50 EST, 16 January 2020

A 19-year-old lady has reportedly offered her virginity for £1,026 million (1.2M Euro), after placing it up on the market by a infamous on-line escort company.

Ekaterina, who’s listed at Katya on Cinderella Escorts, is initially from the town of Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine, however at the moment resides in the US.

In December the company revealed she deliberate to promote her virginity, which was verified by a health care provider, for at least £84,120.

And this week the positioning appeared to verify she had offered her virginity to a Munich businessman for £1,026 million (1.2M Euro).

Katya, who speaks English and Russian, beforehand defined that she deliberate to spend the cash on ‘journey, luxurious and residing life’.

Katya, 19, who’s initially from the Ukraine however resides within the US, has reportedly offered her virginity for £1,026 million (1.2M Euro), after placing it up on the market by a infamous on-line escort company

And new particulars on the positioning now learn: ‘Last Bid: 1.200.000 Euro.’

The client is described as a ‘Businessman from Munich’, whereas additional particulars present that the second highest bid got here from lawyer in New York at 1 million Euro, and the third highest bid from a singer in Tokyo at 800,000 Euro.’

Bidders’s names and particulars are at all times saved non-public.

In line with the positioning the client is ‘open to marrying Katya and supporting her financially with a month-to-month price range of 10,000 Euro (£eight,500) sooner or later’.

A video sees Katya telling the positioning: ‘I need to promote my virginity on cinderella-escorts.com as a result of I need to journey, expertise luxurious and dwell life. On the finish of the day it’s my physique, my selection and the perfect resolution for me.’

Katya, who speaks English and Russian, beforehand defined that she deliberate to spend the cash on ‘journey, luxurious and residing life’

And this week the positioning appeared to verify she had offered her virginity to a Munich businessman for £1,026 million (1.2M Euro)

As a way to be listed on Cinderella Escorts’ auctions, ladies should present us a health care provider’s certificates confirming their virginity. To hitch Cinderella Escorts as a buyer, it’s essential to have minimal belongings of €10million.

Any bidders wishing to purchase a member’s virginity should submit a 10 per cent deposit to make sure it’s a ‘severe provide’.

They then obtain a notification from the company if they’re surpassed, at which level they will resolve whether or not or to not improve their provide or ask for his or her a reimbursement.

The assembly between the profitable bidder and the virgin takes place in Germany, the place prostitution is authorized, and the client can select a lodge of their selection. As a result of giant sum of money concerned within the gross sales, the client is entitled to carry out one other virginity check utilizing a health care provider of their selection.

The client is described as a ‘Businessman from Munich’, whereas additional particulars present that the second highest bid got here from lawyer in New York at 1 Million Euro, and the third highest bid from a singer from Tokyo at 800.000 Euro.’