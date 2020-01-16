Cinemas hold their own amid rise of streaming services

By Jennifer Ruby Showbusiness Information Editor For The Each day Mail

The rise in reputation of streaming providers has had the cinema trade quaking in its boots.

However whereas a lot of this yr’s Oscar-nominated movies can be found to look at out of your couch, plainly individuals are nonetheless selecting to make a go to to their native huge display.

Greater than 176million cinema tickets had been purchased within the UK final yr – value over £1.25billion on the field workplace.

That is nearly on a par with 2018, which noticed 177million admissions – a 50-year excessive.

The recognition comes regardless of the variety of movies, together with The Irishman and Marriage Story, which have launched on Netflix similtaneously being launched in cinemas.

The growth in ticket gross sales is as a result of reputation of blockbusters together with Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King and Toy Story four – all of which noticed enormous cinema audiences final yr.

An increase in huge display releases of impartial movies additionally contributed to ticket gross sales, as did the development for screenings of remastered and reissued classics.

Iain Jacob, from Cinema First, the UK trade physique which launched the figures, mentioned: ‘The 2019 figures prove that cinema is alive and in remarkable shape with audiences having better access to a diverse film slate and massive investment, making the big screen experience better value than ever.’