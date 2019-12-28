Circus 1903 review: A child-friendly, really characterful show that’s a pure pleasure

Circus 1903

Royal Pageant Corridor, London Till January 5, 2hrs 20minutes

Score:

This can be a circus that harks again to the times of PT Barnum (topic of the favored movie The Best Showman) and the golden age of the American huge prime. Nobody as of late desires to see huge cats being prodded and cajoled; although I’ve to say, I vividly keep in mind as a toddler how blissful the ocean lions seemed when balancing seaside balls on their noses.

Initially from Las Vegas, the present is now in its second yr on the Pageant Corridor – and what a deal with it’s. It’s not completely animal-free. The celebrities are two handmade African elephants – Queenie and her darling calf Peanut.

These enormous puppets are designed by the individuals who labored on Joey in Struggle Horse. Queenie is 10ft 6in excessive, product of gray jute and steel levers. When Peanut goes rogue, or when her mum slowly flips one foot backwards, the packed home exhales a collective sigh of adoration.

Queenie is 10ft 6in excessive, product of gray jute and steel levers. When Peanut goes rogue the packed home exhales a collective sigh of adoration

The acts are launched by the American David Williamson (aka ringmaster Willie Whipsnade) sporting checks, spats and an enormous ’tache. He’s armed with loads of comedian patter.

Of the dozen acts he presents, probably the most unique is the ‘elastic dislocationist’ Senayet Asefa Amare, a seemingly boneless contortionist. Her languid, totally unattainable, insect-like poses are painful to look at.

The acts are all fairly conventional and none the more serious for it. Natalia Leontieva does a a number of hoop-twirling routine whereas elegantly teetering barefoot on an enormous ball. The Sensational Sozonov handstands on an rising tower of wobbly stilts, no crash mat in sight.

Of the dozen acts David Williamson presents, probably the most unique is the ‘elastic dislocationist’ Senayet Asefa Amare, a seemingly boneless contortionist

The Nice Gaston is a lightning speed-juggler whose dazzling solo ballet is obscured by a vortex of orbiting skittles.

Then there’s the Flying Fredonis, an aerialist couple in love and evidently fascinated with mattress as they erotically twist and entwine excessive above the stage. Nor can you are taking your eyes off the present’s two diminutive, Mongolian foot jugglers.

I as soon as noticed the same act in Mongolia’s capital metropolis, Ulaanbaatar. These blokes – with tiny toes – are higher.

IT’S A FACT PT Barnum launched his profession by shopping for a blind slave he touted as being the 161-year-old former nurse of George Washington.

Willy conducts a panto slot for young children plucked from the viewers. On opening evening, an awe-struck three-year-old poppet managed to upstage even Peanut, whose trunk she stroked.

The one turn-off is that there’s a variety of scripted guff in regards to the magic of circus. I felt extra might have been performed to elucidate the wealthy historical past that this indoor occasion superficially evokes.

The large spectacular? That’ll be The Wheel Of Loss of life, a twin cage on a deadly rotating arm that appears like sure curtains for the 2 working acrobats furiously working it.

In all, this can be a child-friendly, actually characterful present that’s a pure pleasure.

The Duchess Of Malfi

Almeida Theatre, London Till January 25, 2hrs 45minutes

Score:

John Webster’s Jacobean horror present has a cardinal and a lunatic duke, two brothers who homicide their wealthy, widowed sister in case she ought to remarry. Assorted killings (by poison, ligature or dagger) are lit by flashes of terrifying verse.

You’ll be able to think about Vincent Value uttering: ‘Their life a general mist of error, their death a hideous storm of terror.’

Lydia Wilson’s trim Duchess – memorably performed with full emotional sincerity – is married in secret to her lowly steward Antonio (Khalid Abdalla). She is up in opposition to her treacherous servant Bosola (Leo Invoice, terrific) these two brothers, a maniac cardinal (Michael Marcus) and mad Ferdinand (Jack Riddiford), who thinks he’s a wolf.

The play’s superb outbreak of lycanthropy is exclusive.

Lydia Wilson’s trim Duchess – memorably performed with full emotional sincerity – is married in secret to her lowly steward Antonio

The tiled altering room is considerably baffling, however its hygienic look fits the play’s surgical publicity of human evil. Rebecca Frecknall’s manufacturing concludes with Dido’s Lament, from Purcell’s opera Dido And Aeneas, wafting over a stage of corpses oozing black blood.

A slow-paced manufacturing nevertheless it completely delivers this sick, poetic masterpiece’s nightmarishness.

Gypsy

Royal Alternate, Manchester Till February 1, 3hrs

Score:

It might be named after Gypsy Rose Lee, the burlesque star whose memoir was tailored for this musical, however the plum half right here is Mama Rose: the last word overbearing, bold ‘momager’.

Ria Jones finds tenderness in it, and divulges how deeply deluded this pushy stage guardian is. However she’s by no means fairly imposing or audacious sufficient, and there’s little sense of the vulnerability beneath the hustle.

Nonetheless, Jo Davies’s manufacturing is an actual pleasure to look at. Three hours slip by, with Jule Styne’s music – and Stephen Sondheim’s usually witty lyrics – supporting a zesty, in-the-round staging.

Ria Jones finds tenderness in Mama Rose, and divulges how deeply deluded this pushy stage guardian is. However she’s by no means fairly imposing or audacious sufficient

Francis O’Connor’s intelligent set has a spinning, lit-up proscenium arch that Melissa James – a gorgeous-voiced Gypsy – spins on as she makes her transformation from wallflower to glamorous starlet.

Her halting first-half duet with the light-footed Louis Gaunt can also be swooningly beautiful.

Melissa Lowe as her sister June – and the monstrously humorous younger expertise Marley Quinlan-Gardner as June’s youthful self – each completely ship up the squeaky perkiness of performing brats: shrill, frilled and very effectively drilled.

The scene the place a number of rackety, older burlesque performers educate Gypsy their methods finds simply the fitting tone, too: each heat and comedian.

It’s only a disgrace this manufacturing doesn’t totally pull again the curtain on the musical’s darker corners.

Holly Williams

Swive

Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, London Till February 15, 1hr 30minutes

Score:

Ella Hickson’s newest play seems to be at ‘Virgin Queen’ Elizabeth I by means of the prism of feminine energy and sexuality, therefore its title – an archaic phrase for intercourse. It unpicks not solely how girls carry out femininity with a view to survive in hostile, male-dominated corridors of energy – but in addition different sorts of efficiency, too.

The artifice of theatre will get a ribbing, for example. The play opens with Elizabeth denouncing the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse’s mock-period, candlelit environs as ‘bull****’.

There are additionally jibes in regards to the pretence of the monarchy; Elizabeth’s crown is dismissed as ‘just a hat’.

Colin Tierney (above with Abigail Cruttenden) doubles up as noblemen Thomas Seymour and Robert Dudley, whereas Michael Gould is splendidly inscrutable as Elizabeth’s slippery adviser

With a lean forged of 4, Natalie Abrahami’s manufacturing charts Elizabeth’s rise to energy and subsequent reign. Two actresses play the queen: Nina Cassells captures the younger Elizabeth’s fast- growing political nous, whereas Abigail Cruttenden reveals first-class comedian timing because the grownup Queen.

Colin Tierney doubles up as noblemen Thomas Seymour and Robert Dudley, whereas Michael Gould is splendidly inscrutable as Elizabeth’s slippery adviser, William Cecil, who’s ever at pains to remind her of how her intercourse will get in the way in which of her job.

The elegant staging and intelligent lighting complement Hickson’s witty, participating play which, in scrutinising the efficiency of gender, lifts the lid on different situations of fakery.

She assaults the notion that marriage is all the time a fairy story, for example, in addition to giving a nod to how historical past might be unreliable.

I’d wish to see her discover these concepts in a bigger- scale venture.

Gwendolyn Smith