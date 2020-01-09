CISF Seizes Rs 25 Lakh From Delhi Metro Passenger

The passenger and the recovered Rs 25 lakh had been handed over to Revenue Tax officers.

New Delhi:

The Central Industrial Safety Drive (CISF) seized Rs 25 lakh in money from a passenger’s hand baggage, on the Okhla Vihar Metro Station in Delhi, on Thursday.

In the course of the baggage X-ray screening, the CISF personnel seen the money within the hand baggage of a passenger, recognized as Arjun Kumar,(25) resident of Rajasthan’s Sirohi district.

Based on Hemendra Singh, Assistant Inspector Normal CISF, Arjun Kumar had revealed that he was working in a courier service company situated in Chandni Chowk, and that the quantity had been collected from a businessman in Nehru Place.

Following preliminary inquiries, the passenger and the recovered Rs 25 lakh had been handed over to the Revenue Tax officers for additional motion within the matter.