Citizens of the West 2020: Marcy and Bruce Benson’s power-couple prowess

Many years of service to Colorado and a virtually unmatched fundraising and organizing prowess netted Marcy and Bruce Benson this 12 months’s Residents of the West award from the Nationwide Western Inventory Present.

True to the award’s collaborative spirit, they’re fast to credit score one another for a lot of the work. They’ve operated as a crew in Colorado for many years, serving to form enterprise, cultural and educational establishments throughout the state and in Washington, D.C.

“I really am excited we’re getting this together,” Bruce, the president of the College of Colorado from 2008-19, mentioned through telephone as he recalled Marcy’s many years of political and nonprofit work. “In almost every speech I’ve given, I talk about how important she is to the Denver Public Library and SCFD and … OK, I’m getting that look.”

“He’s my biggest fan,” Marcy mentioned. “But representing the West is really important to us. We’re very humbled and honored, considering some of the people who’ve gotten this.”

Final 12 months’s award went to Greeley enterprise chief Robert G. Tointon. Previous recipients embody Vice President Dick Cheney, longtime Denver mayor William H. McNichols, billionaire businessman Philip Anschutz, beef-industry titan Dr. John Matsushima and Supreme Courtroom justice Byron White.

The Nationwide Western Inventory Present and Rodeo, which runs Saturday via Jan. 26, will honor the Bensons at a fundraising dinner on Monday on the Nationwide Western Advanced. Proceeds help 100 scholarships from the Nationwide Western Scholarship Belief at faculties and universities in Colorado and Wyoming.

Awarded yearly since 1978, Citizen of the West acknowledges “community leaders who exemplify the spirit and determination of a western pioneer,” inventory present officers mentioned.

“It is a well-deserved honor for their many contributions in the fields of education, philanthropy and business in our community and state,” mentioned Anschutz, the 2014 winner, in a press assertion.

Marcy Benson arrived in Colorado after working for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush within the White Home via 1992. She grew to become chairwoman of the Kids’s Hospital Basis and helped lead the trouble to construct its new hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. She has additionally served on the boards of the seven-county metro space’s Scientific & Cultural Services District and the Denver Public Library, amongst many others, the inventory present mentioned.

Together with Bruce, Marcy spearheaded a pair of billion-dollar-plus fundraising campaigns for the College of Colorado, together with the $1.5 billion Creating Futures marketing campaign to enhance statewide campuses.

“I thought I was going to be an FBI agent, but then I saw the training video,” Marcy mentioned. “I wasn’t really sure I wanted to climb ropes in the mud.”

Bruce didn’t thoughts it.

“You learn in the oil field to respect everybody,” he mentioned, noting that he actually did begin out working in mud.

Benson has been proprietor and chairman of Benson Mineral Group since 1965. The corporate has diversified from oil and fuel to banking, actual property, cable tv and even pizza joints over time. Benson has additionally labored on quite a few statewide and nationwide political campaigns for Republican candidates, together with Mitt Romney’s presidential drive.

Having retired final 12 months as president of the College of Colorado, the place he grew to become the longest-serving chief of the establishment prior to now 65 years, Benson mentioned he’s completely satisfied to acknowledge his fundraising and collaborative successes, which added tons of of thousands and thousands to CU’s endowment and gave the college a definite nationwide model.

However he’s not about to decelerate.

“We went to my 60th high school reunion a few years ago and there were all these old guys just shuffling around,” mentioned Benson, 81. “I was the only one who was still working. But what’s wrong with working?”