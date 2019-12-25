“Citizens’ Responsibility To Take Care Of Public Property”: PM On Protest

PM Narendra Modi at this time requested individuals to not destroy public property in protests

Lucknow:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at this time condemned the destruction of public property throughout violent protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act over the previous couple of weeks, asking alleged vandals to introspect if their actions have been “good or not”.

“I want to ask people who resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh to sit at home and ask themselves whether what they did is good or not. They destroyed buses and public property that belongs to their children,” he stated on the foundation-laying ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Lucknow.

The Prime Minister requested the protesters to understand that all people within the nation is entitled to a protected atmosphere. “To get a safe environment is our right, but it is pur duty to respect the law-and-order machinery, which is responsible for our security,” he stated, including that the Uttar Pradesh police is doing a “good job”.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a number of the bloodiest clashes after the parliament handed the Citizenship Modification Act, which goals to expedite citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, with 15 individuals being killed throughout the state thus far.