Citizenship Act Has Nothing To Do With Citizens’ List: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath praised Centre for its “decisiveness”. (File)

Gaya (Bihar):

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday charged the Congress-led opposition

with making “deplorable attempts” to mislead the nation on the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

Addressing a rally organized in help of the laws, the Chief Minister asserted that the act is about granting citizenship and never taking it away, and on no account linked to NRC, which was an train undertaken in Assam on the occasion of the Supreme Courtroom.

Praising the Narendra Modi authorities on the Centre for its “decisiveness” in coping with points like triple talaq, Article 370 and the CAA, Chief Minister Adityanath stated this had “forced those who sought to rule by fatwas, without any regard for the Constitution, shut their shop”.

“The Balakot airstrike signalled the rise of a brand new India, which refused to purchase the Congress logic that Pakistan can’t be handled a agency hand since it’s an atomic energy.

“The scrapping of Article 370 is a step additional within the route and right this moment Pakistan resides within the worry that it could lose even PoK to India,” the BJP chief stated.

He stated India has the age-old custom of giving shelter to those that search refuge, however driving out infiltrators. That is what the Citizenship Act is all about.