“Citizenship Act Intends To Divide On Religious Lines”: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi chaired the CWC assembly in Delhi on Saturday.

New Delhi:

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday slammed the brand new Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) at a gathering of the Congress Working Committee or CWC – the highest decision-making physique of the occasion – saying that the legislation was discriminatory and meant to divide Indians on non secular traces.

“The CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law. The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian: it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines,” she stated in her opening remarks.

She additionally spoke in regards to the protests throughout the nation, saying that hundreds of younger women and men, particularly college students, have realized the “grave harm” that implementation of the brand new Citizenship legislation will trigger.

“The situation in some states is alarming, turning the states into police states, notably in Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Delhi. We are appalled by the police excesses and use of brute force in many towns of UP, in Jamia Millia, in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Delhi University, Gujarat University, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru,” Ms Gandhi stated.

“We demand that a comprehensive high-powered commission be constituted to enquire into the incidents connected with the anti-CAA protests and give justice to the affected persons,” she added.

Additionally criticising the Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR), Ms Gandhi instructed high leaders of the Congress to not be beneath any phantasm that it was a “benign exercise”.

“In form and content, NPR 2020 is a disguised NRC,” she stated.

Ms Gandhi additionally hit out on the authorities over the state of the financial system and the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is a matter of anguish and concern that the people in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be denied their fundamental rights while the Government makes farcical claims of normalcy and arranges guided tours of diplomats,” she stated.