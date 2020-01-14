Citizenship Act Protests: Women Protest In Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, UP

New Delhi:

Taking cues from Citizenship Act protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bhagh space, a bunch of ladies in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj city have began a sit in protest at a park within the older a part of town. The ladies who began the protest on Sunday afternoon had been additionally joined by males and scholar leaders from events just like the Samajwadi Celebration. In Delhi, the protests are nonetheless on in Shaheen Bagh’s space the place numerous Muslim girls, amongst others, have taken half.

Listed here are the dwell updates on Citizenship Act protests: