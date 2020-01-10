Citizenship Amendment Act Comes Into Effect, Says Home Ministry

Citizenship Modification Act has triggered enormous protests throughout India.

New Delhi:

The Citizenship Modification Act or CAA, the controversial regulation that makes faith a standards for citizenship for the primary time in India, got here into impact on Friday, an official notification from the Residence Ministry mentioned. The regulation, which guarantees citizenship to solely non-Muslim refugees who got here to India earlier than 2014 from three neighbouring international locations, has triggered huge protests throughout the nation.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of the section 1 of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (47 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints the 10th day of January, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the notification mentioned.

Handed by parliament on December 11, the CAA says that members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who’ve come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014 dealing with non secular persecution there is not going to be handled as unlawful immigrants however given Indian citizenship.

Those that are against the laws say that it’s for the primary time that India will grant citizenship on the idea of faith which violates the fundamental tenets of the nation’s structure.

Nonetheless, the federal government and ruling BJP has been defending the act saying that the minority teams from the three international locations don’t have any different possibility however to return India once they face non secular persecution there.

The house ministry, nonetheless, is but to border the foundations for the act.