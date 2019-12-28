Citizenship Law “Akin To Burning Down The Country,” Says Kirti Azad

“We will have to take everybody along to take the country on the path of progress”: Kirti Azad (File)

New Delhi:

Congress chief Kirti Azad on Saturday stated that the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) is in opposition to the ethos and rules of India.

“This is not a matter of being anti-Muslim or anti-Hindu. This law is against the ethos and principles of India. The country historically accepted all refugees from everywhere. This law is akin to burning down the country,” Mr Azad instructed ANI.

Echoing the views of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who stated that for the financial system to maneuver ahead everyone needs to be taken alongside, Mr Azad stated: “We will have to take everybody along to take the country on the path of progress. The country’s economy will keep on going down if the government keeps diverting people’s attention to issues other than the core economic issues. I want to ask the government whether 2 crore jobs became a reality. Did Rs 15 lakh get credited into the accounts of people? Did the black money stashed abroad come into the country? The Prime Minister said that there are no detention centres in the country and it got revealed through newspapers that detention centres are a reality. This is not a dictatorship but a democracy.”

Earlier on Friday, Union House Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of spreading rumours in regards to the newly-amended citizenship legislation and challenged occasion chief Rahul Gandhi to focus on even one clause within the Act which has any provision to remove citizenship.

“Congress and company are spreading rumours that this act will take away the citizenship of minorities. I challenge Rahul to show even one clause in the act that has provision to take away citizenship. Do not disrupt peace in the country and lead people astray,” Mr Shah had stated.

The Citizenship Modification Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing non secular persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.