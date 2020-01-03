Citizenship Law Isolates India From World: Ex-National Security Adviser

Shivshankar Menon claimed that the contentious Act “isolates us from the international community”

New Delhi:

Former Nationwide Safety Adviser (NSA) Shivshankar Menon mentioned on Friday that the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) is a “self-inflicted diplomatic goal”.

Talking at an occasion within the capital, Shivshankar Menon claimed that the contentious Act “isolates us from the international community”. He warned the federal government that “if we are changing the idea of India, we have to be ready for the consequences it brings along with it, too”.

The CAA advantages Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who sought refuge in India earlier than 2015. It excludes Muslims from these nations from receiving advantages of the amended legislation.

On the sidelines of the occasion, Jamia Milia ex-Vice Chancellor and former Delhi Lt. Governor Najib Jung too criticised the police for coming into the Jamia college campus.

“This cannot be supported that cops will get inside a university. The students have shown great amount of restraint,” he mentioned.

Mr Jung blamed the “lack of communication” for the protests in opposition to the CAA.

“Even the government has accepted there has been a lack of communication. Let them communicate well,” he mentioned.

On being requested whether or not he desires a roll again of the CAA, he replied: “All I am asking for is better communication on the CAA”.

Aside from the 2 former officers, political scientist Zoya Hasan and activist Harsh Mander have been additionally a part of the discussions organised collectively by the Constitutional Conduct Group and Karwan-e-Mohabbet.

