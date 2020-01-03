Citizenship Law May Be “National Security Threat”: Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to Union Regulation Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

The amended citizenship legislation is a possible “national security threat”, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh advised the centre right this moment, warning Union Regulation Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad the non-specific “language of the CAA” meant the “misguided legislation may be misused for infiltration”. In an open letter to Mr. Prasad the Congress chief highlighted his place because the chief of a border state and expressed concern that potential attackers might achieve entry by disguising themselves as a migrant fleeing spiritual persecution.

The Chief Minister additionally took to Twitter and requested if the ruling BJP “even knows what it’s doing?”

“As the Chief Minister of a border state I have a grave concern. The language of the CAA does even require that any illegal migrant seeking its benefit need not be of Indian origin… any person claiming to be of the six religions could apply… and be eligible for citizenship. This could be misused for infiltration, particularly in border states,” he wrote in his letter, elevating some extent of objection towards the CAA that has apparently escaped the eye of its a number of critics.

I’m significantly involved that #CAA might be simply misused for infiltrating into the nation, significantly in border states like Punjab. It is a potential risk to nationwide safety @rsprasad Ji. Does the @BJP4India led central govt even know what it is doing? 2/2 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January three, 2020

The Citizenship (Modification) Act makes faith, for the primary time, the check of citizenship. The federal government says it is going to assist non-Muslims from three Muslim-dominated neighbours – Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan – grow to be residents in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it discriminates towards Muslims and violates secular tenets of the Structure.

The Chief Minister’s concern comes after “large-scale” infiltration was reported alongside the state’s Worldwide Border with Pakistan in September final yr. 4 terrorists belonging to a module of banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Power have been arrested and a cache of arms was recovered.

Because the chief of the state, I took my oath underneath the Structure @rsprasad Ji. I am neither naive nor misguided & it is my obligation to signify the voice of my folks & Centre should pay heed to identical. Because the legislation minister, you’d know that #CAA fails the check of the Structure. half of pic.twitter.com/QKa68CDGi4 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January three, 2020

The letter additionally comes a day after Kerala turned the primary state to go a decision within the Meeting towards the CAA and, in it, the Punjab Chief Minister hits again at criticism of the decision.

Mr. Prasad, a lawyer by coaching, had dismissed such measures by states, claiming they need to search authorized recommendation and reminding them of their “constitutional duty”.

Captain Amarinder Singh replied: “We have done so”.

“While you aggressively defend the CAA… I am afraid you have entirely missed the point of the resolution… it urges the Government of India to amend the CAA. The passing of a resolution… represents will and wisdom of persons spoken though their elected representatives. It is not only a matter of parliamentary privilege but constitutional duty to make known such views,” he mentioned.

Protests have damaged out nationwide over the CAA, with dozens killed and lakhs taking to the streets. The Chief Ministers of a number of states – not dominated by the BJP – have voiced opposition.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to 11 counterparts, together with Captain Singh, urging every to go related resolutions. Final month Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to her non-BJP chief Ministers as effectively, calling for unity within the combat towards the CAA.

“It is my duty to represent the voice of my people and the centre must pay heed to the same. As the Law Minister you know the CAA fails the test of the Constitution,” Captain Amarinder Singh wrote right this moment, including, “In a federal structure such as ours it is imperative the centre heed the voice which arises from the people of our States… laws are not to be forcibly imposed”.