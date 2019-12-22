Citizenship Law Not Against Indian Muslims: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari stated the federal government’s solely concern was overseas intruders dwelling within the nation (File)

Nagpur:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday asserted that the Citizenship (Modification) Act just isn’t towards the Muslim group in India.

He stated by bringing the brand new regulation, the NDA authorities was not doing any injustice to Muslims within the nation.

Mr Gadkari additionally accused the Congress of spreading “misinformation” over the difficulty for ”vote financial institution politics”.

He was addressing a rally in assist of the NDA authorities’s resolution to enact a brand new regulation, which seeks to supply citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“The decision taken by the government to give justice to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh is not against the Muslim community of India. We are not talking about sending Muslims out of the country,” Mr Gadkari stated.

He stated the federal government’s solely concern was overseas intruders dwelling within the nation.

The minister stated Muslims ought to perceive that the Congress can not assist in the event of the group.

“What has it (Congress) done for you? I request the Muslim community of the country to understand the conspiracy. Your development can be done only by the BJP and not the Congress,” the minister stated.

“You used to ride cycle-rickshaw, we gave you e-rickshaw and helped you stand. The Congress considers you as a vote machine so that it can rule afterwards. Don’t fall for this misinformation,” he stated.