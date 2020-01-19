Citizenship Law Unnecessary But Is India’s Internal Matter: Bangladesh PM

New Delhi/ Dhaka:

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has mentioned that the Citizenship Modification Act or CAA is India’s “internal matter”, dismissing the regulation as “unnecessary” in the identical breath. “We don’t understand why [the Indian government] did it. It was not necessary,” Ms Hasina instructed Gulf Information in an interview.

“Bangladesh has always maintained that the CAA and the National Register of Citizens are internal matters of India. The Government of India, on their part, has also repeatedly maintained that the NRC is an internal exercise of India and Prime Minister Modi has in person assured me of the same during my visit to New Delhi in October 2019,” she was quoted as saying by the each day.

Protests have swept the nation towards the brand new citizenship regulation that cleared the parliament final month. Authorities says it would assist minorities from three Muslim-majority nations – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan – to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution earlier than 2015.

The Nationwide Register of Residents or NRC, however, goals to determine unlawful immigrants settled within the nation. Critics have claimed that the CAA is a precursor to a nationwide NRC, placing thousands and thousands of the nation’s Muslim residents liable to persecution as soon as all the course of is accomplished.

Ms Hasina’s remarks come weeks after Bangladesh International Minister AK Abdul Momen mentioned that the CAA and the NRC are India’s “internal issues”. He, nonetheless, had additionally referred to as the nationwide protests “worrisome”.

“We are India’s Number 1 friend. Indian government assured us again and again that these are their domestic issues, they are doing it because of legal and other reasons. But our fear is that if there is some uncertainty in India, it might affect its neighbours,” Mr Memon was quoted as saying by PTI on the widespread protests towards CAA and NRC within the nation.

“That is worrisome. We hope the situation cools down and India can get out of it…It is their internal issue. It is not our issue. They should deal with it,” he mentioned.

In her interview, Ms Hasina additionally mentioned there was “no recorded migration from India” to Bangladesh the place about 10.7 per cent of whole inhabitants of 160 million persons are Hindus. “No, there is no reverse migration from India. But within India, people are facing many problems,” she mentioned.