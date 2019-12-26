Citizenship Law Was Mahatma Gandhi’s Dream, Says Goa Chief Minister

Pramod Sawant stated the Citizenship Act could be handed in Goa quickly

Panaji:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has stated that the Citizenship (Modification) Act was a “dream of Mahatma Gandhi”.

Talking at a public assembly in help of the controversial laws in his constituency Sankhalim on Wednesday, the chief minister additionally stated that it will be “passed in the state Assembly”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took this historic decision (to get CAA passed). If you look at it, this was a dream of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi,” Mr Sawant stated, with out elaborating additional.

“The Act would be passed in the Goa legislative Assembly soon,” he stated.

Whereas a number of non-BJP states have stated that they oppose the amended Act, states should not have any function in both its passage or implementation, in keeping with officers.

The opposition was finishing up a deceptive marketing campaign towards the Act, Mr Sawant stated.

“A campaign is being carried out in the country to create fear in the minds of minorities. The CAA will not take away anyone’s citizenship. The Muslim community should not be afraid,” he stated.

The controversial Citizenship (Modification) Act supplies for grant of citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who migrated from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh earlier than 2015 attributable to persecution.

It has sparked off nation-wide protests. The Act’s critics allege that it discriminates towards Muslims and violates the precept of secularism.