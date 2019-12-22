Citizenship Law Will Not Apply To Muslims In India: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari stated the federal government’s solely concern was international intruders dwelling within the nation. (File)

Nagpur:

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday asserted that the Citizenship (Modification) Act will not be in opposition to the Muslim group in India. He stated by bringing the brand new legislation, the NDA authorities was not doing any injustice to Muslims within the nation.

Mr Gadkari additionally accused the Congress of spreading “misinformation” over the problem for ”vote financial institution politics”.

He was addressing a rally right here in help of the NDA authorities’s resolution to enact a brand new legislation, which seeks to offer citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The rally was organised a neighborhood physique and supported by the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “The decision taken by the government to give justice to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh is not against the Muslim community of India. We are not talking about sending Muslims out of the country,”

Mr Gadkari stated.

He stated the federal government’s solely concern was international intruders dwelling within the nation.

The minister stated Muslims ought to perceive that the Congress can’t assist in the event of the group. “What has it (Congress) done for you? I request the Muslim community of the country to understand the conspiracy. Your development can be done only by the BJP and not the Congress,” the minister stated.

“You used to ride cycle-rickshaw, we gave you e-rickshaw and helped you stand. The Congress considers you as a vote machine so that it can rule afterwards. Don’t fall for this misinformation,” he stated.

“We all are one, our legacy is one. You go to masjid, we don”t oppose it. We all will live together and work according to the Constitution framed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. This is what we have been saying, not anything new,” he stated.

Mr Gadkari stated earlier than 1947, there was an “Akhand Bharat”. After partition,Muhammad Ali Jinnah declared Pakistan as a Muslim nation. “But, in our country, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, it was accepted that our nation would not be a ”Hindu Rashtra”, but it would be a ”secular nation” for all communities in our country,” he stated.

However, when this was determined, Mahatma Gandhi was requested that Pakistan is an Muslim nation and there are 22 per cent Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians there, and the place will they go in the event that they face injustice and persecution, he stated.

“Gandhiji replied that minorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan, whenever they will require support, India will support them,” the senior BJP chief stated.

It’s written within the Structure that when Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Christians from Pakistan and Afghanistan go to India they might be referred as ”refugees”, he stated.

“You will ask why Muslim community members are not called ”refugees”. Dr B R Ambedkar has clarified that in the Constitution,” Mr Gadkari stated.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are Islamic nations and there are over 100 to 150 international locations which have declared themselves as Islamic or Muslim nations, he identified.

Dr Ambedkar stated within the Structure that Muslims of those international locations, in the event that they wish to go away their nation, they’ve 100 to 150 alternate options and so they can get shelter in any Muslim nation of the world, he talked about.

“But, Hindus, Sikhs, Indian Buddhists, Christians, Jains have no nation to go,” Mr Gadkari stated, including that “our country accepts all”.