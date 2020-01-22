City Council approves United Airlines for 24 more gates at DIA

On Tuesday night time, the Denver Metropolis Council unanimously authorized an modification granting United Airways entry to 24 extra gates at Denver Worldwide Airport.

“It’s an unbelievable day for United and for Denver,” stated Steve Jaquith , vp of the United Airways’ Denver department.

Jaquith stated that the growth will permit United, which at the moment supplies 164 nonstop locations from DIA, to ramp up their service to extra locations.

“Our 7,000 employees worked tirelessly for this day to be able to provide more service,” he stated. “It’s a testament to their efforts that we can now provide more access to the United States and to the whole world.”

This growth would permit United to extend departures at DIA from 500 to 700 per day by 2025.

The modification licensed 12 new gates on Concourse A — that are being added as a part of the $1.5 billion growth at DIA — 11 gates at the moment on that concourse and one new gate on Concourse B for United Airways’ use. United at the moment leases gates throughout Concourses A, B and C and this may permit them to consolidate their area within the airport.

United is DIA’s greatest airline service, encompassing 44% of their site visitors in 2019. The airport at the moment accommodates 50 million passengers per yr, however with this gate growth, DIA may serve as much as 80 million passengers per yr.