City looks at expropriation to make Rail Deck Park a reality

The town wants to have a look at expropriating 1.2 hectares of “air space” above a downtown rail hall in an effort to make desires of a long-awaited downtown park a actuality, says a report back to Mayor John Tory’s influential government committee.

Deputy Metropolis Supervisor Josie Scioli is recommending to Thursday’s government committee assembly that the town provoke expropriation proceedings if ongoing negotiations with CN Rail and Toronto Terminal Railways (TTR) proceed to go nowhere.

The town is seeking to purchase greater than 12,000 sq. metres of “air space” above the western portion of the Union Station Rail Hall (USRC) — an internet of railway tracks main into the busy downtown prepare station — between Spadina Ave. and Blue Jays Method.

The acquisition is required to finish the deliberate $1.7-billion elevated Rail Deck Park — an expansive and distinctive city house, stretching from Bathurst St. to Blue Jays Method.

Built-in into Metrolinx’s deliberate GO Transit expansions, plans name for the elevated inexperienced house to attach with present parks and supply uninterrupted entry to sights like Rogers Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium and Fort York.

Agreements on constructing overtop the railway hall should be in place this 12 months to satisfy Metrolinx’s procurement deadlines, the report says.

Not assembly that deadline means the town would more than likely be pressured to attend till after Metrolinx’s growth program is full, between 2030 and 2032.

