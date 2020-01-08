City parks throws shade at efforts to rename Caledonia Park

Swing and a miss?

Toronto’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation supervisor isn’t supporting a group effort to rename Caledonia Park — a floodlit baseball diamond, volleyball courtroom and cricket pitch at Caledonia Rd and Lawrence Ave. W. — to “Santo Domingo Park.”

In a report set to be introduced at Wednesday’s North York Group Council assembly, Janie Romoff, common supervisor of Parks, Forestry and Recreation, stated altering the title of Caledonia Park could be ‘controversial.’

“Parks, Forestry and Recreation does not support the renaming of Caledonia Park to Santo Domingo Park based on the lack of community support,” the report states.

Public consultations on renaming the park started in December 2018.

The title change proposal got here from members of the group desiring to pay tribute to the contributions made by residents of the Dominican Republic to the game of baseball.

Santo Domingo is the Caribbean nation’s capital and largest metropolis.

As an alternative of renaming the whole park, the report suggests simply renaming the park’s baseball diamond, a transfer it says would “provide an opportunity to recognize Dominican baseball and be acceptable to the applicant and the Dominican community.”

If accepted Wednesday, metropolis council would have last say at a later date.

