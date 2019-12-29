December 29, 2019 | 6:44pm

Civil-rights icon and Democratic Congressman John Lewis of Georgia revealed Sunday that he’s battling stage 4 pancreatic most cancers, in keeping with experiences.

Lewis, 79, stated in an announcement, “I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life,” in keeping with MSN.com. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”

He stated he would proceed to serve in workplace whereas present process remedy.

Stage 4 most cancers is probably the most superior.