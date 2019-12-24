CJ Anderson blasts Seahawks after working out for team

It was solely 10 months in the past, that C.J. Anderson was suiting up for the Rams within the Tremendous Bowl. He was utterly ineffective within the recreation, carrying the ball seven occasions for under 22 yards, and his resurgence within the league ended as rapidly because it started.

Anderson was signed by the Lions, and was on the group in the beginning of the season, however his 16 carries for 43 yards equated to a Trent Richardson-like 2.7 yards per carry, and he’s been a free agent since late September.

The Seahawks all of a sudden have severe working again points, with Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise each having suffered season-ending accidents in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Anderson was apparently amongst them, however the group elected to signal Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin as an alternative.

And Anderson was not comfortable about it. Try what he needed to say in regards to the group after his exercise.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Man oh man that is the explanation why I’m achieved with ball. Efficiency base enterprise huh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) December 24, 2019

You don’t even know the half of It. It might be impolite to all Seattle followers what they advised me and my agent. As soon as once more that’s the Sport not Soccer there’s a distinction my good friend. https://t.co/JbZrVG3FwY — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) December 24, 2019

A few of the folks by no means need to expertise the Sport. I’m Completely satisfied for these folks. Sadly I used to be the unfortunate one who needed to play the Sport as an alternative of soccer. All began again April 9 2017. The Soccer was now not soccer for me. It turned the Sport after that. — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) December 24, 2019

Oh, actually? So that’s why you’re achieved with soccer? Perhaps it’s an absence of burst, and poor imaginative and prescient. NFL groups are favoring dynamic working backs, quite than slew-footed downhill runners. There’s simply no place for Anderson on an NFL roster, so it’s no shock that the Seahawks would’ve supplied him an incentive-based deal, given how unhealthy his numbers have been.