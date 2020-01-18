Clarifications & corrections  

By Each day Mail Reporter

Revealed: 20:20 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:21 EST, 17 January 2020

The headline to yesterday’s article about Dominic Hamlyn, the 24-year-old graduate who died of a sudden cardiac arrest, stated that he was ‘killed by his party trick’ while swimming. This was incorrect. The truth is, the coroner discovered the trigger to be sudden athlete dying syndrome and that the occasion was not associated to swimming. We apologise for the profound misery brought about to the household by our headline.

