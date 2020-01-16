Clash Between Student Groups At Bengal’s Visva Bharati University

The injured scholar stated in a video clip he acknowledged two attackers.

An economics scholar at West Bengal’s prestigious Visva Bharati College was admitted to hospital final night time after being attacked by a bunch of scholars, allegedly from the BJP-linked scholar physique, ABVP.

Swapnanil Mukherjee and another college students clashed with the ABVP group round 11:30 pm on the campus. Video footage exhibits some lathi wielding youth threatening them as he was dropped at the native hospital for remedy.

The injured scholar stated in a video clip he acknowledged two attackers — Achintya Bagdi, a publish grad scholar, and former scholar Sabir Ali.

That is the primary main conflict between rival scholar teams after a face off on eighth January between college students and the vice chancellor over BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta being invited to lecture on the brand new Citizenship Modification Act.

On that day, Mr Dasgupta, vice chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and practically 100 others who got here to attend the lecture, had been confined inside a corridor for six hours by college students from Left-linked teams.

The protesting college students had dispersed round 10 pm that day saying they have been feeling threatened as ABVP and BJP supporters have been reportedly gathering outdoors the campus to assault them.

A police grievance has been filed about final nights conflict.