Clash over 144-ft Christ statue in DK Shivakumar’s bastion: RSS, BJP oppose; say ‘We don’t want Jesus statue’

Practically 1,00zero members of Hindu organisations held ‘Kanakapura Chalo’ protest rally on Monday, January 13 in Karnataka’s Kanakapura city in opposition to the development of a Jesus Christ statue by Congress MLA DK Shivakumar. Shivakumar is the MLA of Kanakapura constituency.

Protest in opposition to the proposal of Christ statue in Kanakapura, Karnataka.

Members of BJP, RSS, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Hindu Jagaran Vedike took to the road in opposition to the development of 114-ft tall Jesus Christ statue to be erected in Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. Harobele in Kanakapura, the place the statue can be put in, is a village dominated by Christians in Shivakumar’s constituency. The neighborhood is alleged to have lived there for about 400 years.

‘Determination of Christian neighborhood, not mine: DK Shivakumar

Former Karnataka Minister and Congress MLA from Kanakapura DK Shivakumar on Monday stated that the choice to assemble a 114-ft tall Jesus Christ statue in his constituency was not his however that of the villagers.

It isn’t my choice however that of villagers of the Christian neighborhood, being MLA I’ve to assist. The land was given for it, every thing is authorized. – DK Shivakumar, Congress MLA, Kanakapura

“I have been their legislator for the past 30 years, I have to support them. They are simple people, we have to support them. Let hundreds of RSS and BJP leaders come and shout and go, we are least bothered. I have gifted similar lands to Hindu organisations also in the past for building temples, community halls, schools and hospitals, as I believe in equality of all religions,” stated Shivakumar.

‘With out state authorities’s consent, Shivakumar gifted land to church’

In line with a BJP member, “Without the state government’s consent, Shivakumar gifted the 10-acre land, meant for grazing, on December 25 to a church trust for constructing a 100-ft Jesus statue on a 13-ft pedestal in the nearby Herobele village.”

Karnataka: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishva Hindu Parishad, & Hindu Jagaran Vedike protest in opposition to the development of 114-ft tall Jesus Christ statue in Kanakapura.

State Income Minister R. Ashoka transferred Kanakapura tahsildar Anandaiah on December 30 for facilitating the land switch to the church belief with out Deputy Commissioner’s approval.

“Shivakumar is trying to please his party leader Sonia Gandhi for being appointed as the next Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president since its incumbent Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned on December 9 following party’s debacle in the by-elections to 15 assembly seats, in which only two of its 15 candidates won,” stated BJP.

He added, “The statue project has been put on hold pending inquiry, as several local Hindu organisations raised objections as it was to come up near the sacred hill considered holy.”

‘Shivakumar is enjoying petty politics’: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje

Slamming Congress chief DK Shivakumar for sponsoring a 114-foot statue of Jesus Christ in his constituency, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Monday stated the Shivakumar is enjoying petty politics.

Shivakumar is doing all these to please occasion chief Sonia Gandhi for his personal private positive factors and he’s enjoying petty politics and humiliating majorities. Since centuries, Kapali hills is claimed to be a Hindu hill and it belongs to Hindus. -BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje

The Christ statue controversy

Congress MLA DK Shivakumar had laid the inspiration stone for a statue of Jesus Christ in Harobele village of Ramanagara district on December 25, 2019. He additionally had obtained 10 acres of land sanctioned by the state authorities for it.

The title deeds and different paperwork have been handed over to the belief assigned with the duty of development of the statue. The statue can be 114 toes tall, together with the pedestal. It is going to be constructed utilizing exhausting granite.

We do not desire a statue of Jesus Christ. However as an alternative, we will erect a statue of Pejawar Swami or Basaveshwara Swami or Balagangadhara Swami, or another person who has labored for this nation. Hindus have just one nation – India. – Professional-Hindu oraganisations

Kanakapura, about 40km southwest of Bengaluru in the direction of Mysuru, is the meeting constituency of Shivakumar and part of the Lok Sabha constituency of his brother DK Suresh Kumar of the Congress.

(With inputs from wires)