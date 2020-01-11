Class 8 Boy Sexually Assaulted By Bouncer In Gurgaon

Gurgaon: The boy was chased by the accused (Representational)

A scholar of sophistication eight was allegedly sexually assaulted by a person in his flat in sector 56 right here, police stated on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night time when the survivor was getting back from his night stroll, they stated.

The boy was chased by the accused, Amit Kumar, who then dragged him into the raise and took him to his flat the place he allegedly sexually assaulted him him, police stated.

The survivor later escaped and knowledgeable his mother and father concerning the incident, the officer stated, including that the accused fled from the society within the meantime.

“A case has been registered against Amit Kumar, who works as a bouncer, and a hunt is on to nab him,” he stated.