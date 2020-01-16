Class 9 Student Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl In UP’s Greater Noida

The boy allegedly lured the lady and took her to an remoted spot, the police stated. (Representational)

Noida (UP):

A seven-year-old lady was allegedly raped in Better Noida by an adolescent, who has been apprehended, police stated on Thursday.

The incident occurred round 7 pm on Wednesday when the Class 9 scholar allegedly lured the lady and took her to an remoted spot close to her house, the police stated.

“Both the accused and victim live in the same neighbourhood and belong to the same caste. After the matter was reported to the police, we apprehended the accused and he has been sent to a juvenile correction home,” a police official stated.

“The family claims the boy is 16-year-old but we have sought more documents from them related to his age verification,” the official advised PTI.

A case has been registered at Jarcha police station and additional probe is underway, he added.