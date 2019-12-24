Classic horror film Carrie is being reimagined as a TV series

American tv community FX are engaged on adapting Stephen King’s basic horror novel Carrie into a brand new sequence.

The e-book tells the story of a younger lady who’s bullied at college and mistreated by her mom, finally harnessing telekinetic skills to wreak havoc on her oppressors.

The novel has been tailored a number of instances earlier than, together with a critically acclaimed model in 1976 which earned Sissy Spacek an Academy Award nomination for her efficiency within the title position.

Extra just lately, Chloe Grace-Moretz (Kick-Ass) starred in an up to date model in 2013 from Riverdale‘s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa – nevertheless this remake fared worse each critically and commercially.

FX’s tackle the story would mark the primary time that Carrie has been tailored right into a tv sequence and would possible require some enlargement on the novel given its comparatively quick size of 199 pages.

Variations of Stephen King’s work have been persistently in style for many years, however are significantly outstanding for the time being.

In 2019 alone, we noticed the discharge of Pet Sematary, IT: Chapter Two, The Shining sequel Physician Sleep, and a Netflix model of In The Tall Grass, a brief story King wrote together with his son.

No particular author or forged members have been introduced for the brand new Carrie mission simply but, as it’s at the moment within the earliest phases of growth.