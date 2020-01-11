Classic Star Wars actor DENIES his character died in Rise of Skywalker

It’s honest to say that new Star Wars film The Rise of Skywalker bid fond farewell to many beloved characters, from Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren to all the opposite Skywalker saga characters who, whereas nonetheless residing on the finish of the movie, would appear to have waved goodbye to audiences after years (typically many years) onscreen.

Nonetheless, one exit that didn’t make such an influence is inflicting a little bit of controversy. A number of days in the past it was apparently revealed that Unique Trilogy character Nien Nunb – an alien from the planet Sullust who co-pilots the Millennium Falcon in 1983’s Return of the Jedi – had perished within the remaining battle of Rise of Skywalker.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, Rae Carson (who wrote the tie-in novel for Rise of Skywalker) apparently confirmed what many followers had already theorised – that Nien had lastly met his maker within the Battle of Exegol, his ship taking place within the fiery confrontation.

Yeah, I believe it is fairly clear from the film (upon cautious watching), so I really feel snug confirming. Props to you for noticing! — Rae Carson (@raecarson) January 6, 2020

“Yeah, I think it’s pretty clear from the movie (upon careful watching), so I feel comfortable confirming,” Carson stated. “Props to you for noticing!”

Within the battle, the armada of small ships is led into battle by the Tantive IV, the Corellian corvette flown by Leia and a crew of Rebels within the iconic opening scenes of the unique 1977 Star Wars film. Nien Nunb, transferring from the X-Wing he flew in 2015’s The Power Awakens, is on the helm.

Nonetheless, like many different ships the Tantive IV is disabled by the Emperor’s super-sized Power lightning, and it’s at this level that Carson suggests Nien and his crew perished. At this level, we’d be saying RIP to a Star Wars legend – however out of the blue, the useless communicate!

Properly, the actor who has performed the character in all his film appearances does anyway. Mike Quinn, who first donned the Sullustan prosthetics in Return of the Jedi took to Fb to debunk the rumours of Nien’s loss of life, noting that reviews of the Tantive IV’s destruction had been tremendously exaggerated.

However wait…

Mr. Quinn thinks in any other case!!! pic.twitter.com/ry6Abqkjwf — THE Bobby Linn (@501stBobbyLinn) January 7, 2020

“Yes he survived,” he wrote. “They would have shown the ship exploding. You see the Tantive IV coming into land at the end as they are celebrating.”

“When someone dies – you see the ship explode right?” he added in one other remark.

“The Tantive IV didn’t explode however is seen touchdown above the timber when others are celebrating.

“The reason he’s not seen celebrating with the other guys is that it was filmed out of order (those scenes were filmed barely half way through the shoot). The script evolved as we went along and little things changed. So Nien did actually finally officially survive.”

If it seems that he lives, we are going to all have fun! — Rae Carson (@raecarson) January 9, 2020

Nonetheless, Quinn additionally admitted that within the authentic lower Nien was presupposed to exit in a blaze of glory, just for these scenes to go unused – so arguably Carson wasn’t fallacious precisely, and on condition that we don’t see him once more onscreen there’s nothing to say the loss of life didn’t occur out of sight.

In the long run, it’s all a bit complicated and an perception into how divided Star Wars followers are proper now. We are able to’t even agree on which characters are alive or not…

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is in cinemas now