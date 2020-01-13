CLAT 2020: Those with 50% marks will also be able to apply for PG course

Mixed Regulation Entrance Take a look at (CLAT – 2020) The minimal academic qualification to use on-line for admission to LLM course has been modified. Underneath this 50, college students who’ve handed LLB with proportion marks will even have the ability to apply. Additionally, the Nationwide Regulation College Consortium has made it necessary to attain 40 per cent within the first query paper of CLAT for admission in LL.M. The Nationwide Regulation College Consortium has made substantial modifications to the CLAT – 2020. On one hand, the place he determined to conduct the doorway examination on-line, alternatively, the format of the query paper has been modified extensively.

might be goal qualifying

Based on the choice taken within the Basic Physique assembly on 6 January, will probably be necessary to cross the primary query paper (goal query paper) of CLAT for admission in LL.M. For this, the scholar has to attain 40 per cent. Solely then the second query paper (descriptive query paper) might be evaluated after which advantage might be celebrated.



Discount of 5 proportion factors

Until now it was obligatory to cross LLB 55 with proportion marks for admission to LL.M. Now it has been diminished by 5 proportion factors. Based on this, college students who rating 50 proportion in LLB may also sit in CLAT for admission in LL.M. For SCST college students, 45 proportion marks is required to be in LLB.

