Claudia Winkleman was saved by psychologist friend when her daughter was set on fire

Strictly star Claudia Winkleman has stated she was saved by her psychologist buddy after her daughter’s horrifying Halloween accident left her ‘blindsided’.

Miss Winkleman’s daughter Matilda, then eight years previous, suffered extreme burns after her costume brushed a candle and set her on hearth whereas trick or treating in 2014.

The TV presenter was compelled to briefly step down from internet hosting Strictly Come Dancing and went on to turn out to be a staunch campaigner for the security and laws across the supplies utilized in kids’s fancy costume costumes.

Strictly Star Claudia Winkleman (pictured on the Save The Youngsters Centenary Gala at The Roundhouse on Could 9) stated she was saved by her psychologist buddy Tanya Byron after her daughter’s horrifying Halloween accident left her ‘blindsided’

Baby and adolescent medical psychologist Tanya Byron was among the many first folks Miss Winkleman contacted after the accident. The 2 turned associates after working collectively on BBC3 present The Home of Tiny Tearaways in 2005.

‘I just knew I would need Tanya,’ Miss Winkleman instructed The Occasions journal. ‘I did [need her] and she put me back together again, let’s simply say that. I’m extremely fortunate that I occur to have an unbelievable buddy who occurs to be in my eyes the world’s greatest medical psychologist and I used to be going through one thing that felt tough.’

She continued: ‘I don’t wish to use large phrases as a result of I’ve to be respectful to [my daughter] and the remainder of my household, however Tanya genuinely, nicely, she saved me.’

Winkleman stated Tanya Byron (pictured with Dr Chris van Tulleken on What’s The Proper Eating regimen For You?) was an ‘unbelievable buddy’ who helped put her again collectively after the accident

Daughter Matilda (pictured with father Kris), then eight years previous, suffered extreme burns after her costume brushed a candle and set her on hearth whereas trick or treating in 2014

Miss Winkleman stated she used to ‘replay the trauma’ within the wake of the ordeal and struggled to not be hypervigilant together with her daughter and two sons Jake, 16, and Arthur, eight, who she shares together with her husband Kris Thykier.

She stated Miss Byron gave her ‘majestic’ recommendation on how you can father or mother with out being overprotective, telling her: ‘You have to be able to sit on a cliff and enjoy the fact that it is the most beautiful day and sometimes a storm will come in.’

Miss Winkleman first opened up about her daughter’s horrifying ordeal on BBC’s Watchdog programme in 2015.

Winkleman pictured with Strictly co-star Tess Daly. The fun-loving brunette was compelled to step down from internet hosting the celebrity-studded programme and went on to turn out to be a staunch campaigner for the security and laws across the supplies utilized in kids’s fancy costume costumes, following her daughter’s accident

She described the devastating incident as ‘life changing,’ including: ‘I can’t keep in mind life earlier than it.’

Matilda suffered extreme burns on her legs with neighbour Jamie Poulton sustaining second diploma burns after he tried to place her out together with his naked fingers.

Talking on the time, Mr Poulton stated Matilda’s costume become a ‘crackling ball of flame’.

The Strictly host attends the Premiere Screening for the brand new season of Sky Authentic “Riviera” at The Saatchi Gallery with husband Kris Thykier

‘All the children were wearing the same kit,’ he instructed The Each day Mail. ‘It was like a potential horror film in front of me, because they were all going to go. This material just keeps reigniting and re-burning. And it is sticky, so it melts on the skin. It doesn’t cinder. It stays scorching. It was horrific to be trustworthy.’

Miss Winkleman and Miss Byron had been talking within the wake of the discharge of their new podcast How Did We Get Right here? which explores probably the most weak feelings confronted by real-life mother and father and relations.