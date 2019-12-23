Clayton Beathard, Brother Of NFL Player CJ & Country Singer Tucker, Stabbed To Death In Double Murder

What started as an argument at just a little bar in Nashville turned a tragedy that affected so many lives…

Native Information Channel 5 studies that within the early hours of Saturday morning at Nashville’s Dogwood bar, an altercation arose which led to the stabbing deaths of two males.

In accordance with police, the disagreement started after “an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman.” At the very least 4 males took the battle exterior round three a.m.; three suffered stab wounds within the ensuing battle and have been taken to Vanderbilt Medical College Middle.

One man, 21-year-old AJ Bethurum, suffered accidents to his eye and arm however is recovering. The opposite two, Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III, died from their accidents.

If the title Beathard sounds acquainted, that’s not a coincidence; the household have been making their title in sports activities and music for many years. His grandfather is NFL hall-of-famer Bobby Beathard; his father is Grammy-nominated songwriter Casey Beathard.

Extra lately it’s possible you’ll be conversant in considered one of his brothers, nation singer Tucker Beathard.

His different brother, CJ Beathard, is a backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

The group, a few of whom knew Clayton, needed to play Saturday evening after listening to the information. In an announcement, the group mentioned:

“The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard’s younger brother, Clayton. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton.”

After the sport, the 49ers devoted their win to his reminiscence.

Clay’s dad and mom, Casey and Susan Beathard, launched an announcement mourning their son:

“It’s times like this I wish had Instagram and social media because the love and prayers have been so overwhelming. We cannot possibly thank you at the rate they come in texts and phone calls. Clay was an amazing, big and soft hearted human being with an undeniable love for the Lord. He had his family’s, friends’ and teammates’ backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road but he hated ‘wrong.’ Yes, he was stubborn sometimes but mostly because his beliefs were strong.”

Attention-grabbing they selected to carry that up. We surprise in the event that they have been advised extra particulars concerning the battle than the press was? It definitely sound like they imagine Clay was killed making an attempt to defend the girl on the bar. Hmm.

Their shifting assertion continues:

“He lived a full life except for the chance at being the incredible father I knew he would have been. He loved kids, underdogs and the less fortunate. His little sister was his world and his love and pride for his older brothers was off the charts. He will be missed. That is an understatement. Nobody’s light shined like his when he smiled. That is what we will hold in our hearts because we know he is smiling now.”

So unhappy.

Police are nonetheless trying to find these accountable. They launched a clip of the surveillance footage from the bar that evening.

Because of suggestions from the general public over the weekend, they’ve been in a position to determine all however one man — the one carrying the Nike sweatshirt:

In case you have data on this man or different elements of the case, name Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

Our hearts exit to the Beathard household and hope they discover some modicum of justice.

