Cleaning company advertises a £50 per hour role – but you must be fully naked 

A Liverpool cleansing firm is promoting for cleaners to hitch them with the potential to earn £50 per hour – however they have to be bare whereas doing the job.

The Bare Cleansing Firm just lately launched nationwide, and declare that since promoting for semi-clad maids, they have been ‘inundated’ with professionals eager to hitch them.

The enterprise, who’ve a strict ‘look however do not contact’ coverage, specify that the candidates should carry out their work whereas totally bare, topless, or sporting lingerie.

The advert states it’s searching for ‘assured, skilled and hardworking cleaners’ to hitch its ‘superb staff’.

Each women and men can apply for the job, which can contain scrubbing the ground starkers.

Firm founder and director Nikki Belton, instructed Liverpool Echo: ‘We’re a nationwide firm and because the enterprise was launched on Friday, it is gone large. We have already got 2,500 prospects and other people desirous to work for us.

‘There’s a area of interest market within the UK for bare cleansing and I simply thought it was one thing completely different.’

Costs for shoppers are charged at £75 per hour for topless and lingerie cleansing, and £95 per hour for bare cleansing.

Shoppers should ebook a minimal cleansing slot of two hours and may solely admire the cleaners from afar.

The common charge for conventional cleaners is round £eight.10, in keeping with PayScale.