Cleanliness Among Top Agenda Of AAP For Next Term: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal within the coming 5 years bus rides can be made free for everybody. (File)

New Delhi:

Making bus rides free for everybody and guaranteeing cleanliness in Delhi can be among the many prime agendas of the AAP whether it is re-elected to energy within the upcoming meeting elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned on Thursday.

Mr Kejriwal additionally promised set up of water and sewer pipelines, superior drainage system, development of roads, and ”mohalla” clinics in all of the unauthorised colonies of town.

He touched upon numerous topics at his first townhall assembly aimed to debate ”AAP ka Report Card”, which was launched by him on Tuesday.

The nationwide convenor of the get together mentioned the Delhi authorities labored on these points within the final 5 years which have been most necessary for the event of any society.

When requested what he would do to maintain the nationwide capital clear, Mr Kejriwal mentioned, “This is the most important work for us right now. When we come to power just the way in these five years we have improved the education of Delhi, the same way we will make Delhi the cleanest city of the world.”

“In the coming five years that is my target and promise. Delhi has become unclean over the years but I promise that we will remove the garbage dumps all over and clean the roads,” he added.

When requested if free bus rides may also be offered to senior residents, Mr Kejriwal mentioned at current, bus rides are free for ladies and within the coming 5 years, they are going to be “made free for others too”.

In the course of the assembly, Mr Kejriwal interacted with the general public and answered their questions primarily based on the report card which had listed out prime 10 achievements of the Delhi authorities up to now 5 years.