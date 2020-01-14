“Clear On What I Stand For”: Microsoft’s Satya Nadella On Citizenship Law

The ruling BJP maintained that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was misinformed.

A day after Microsoft Chief Government Officer Satya Nadella created ripples within the nation by voicing his opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act, BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith right now launched the entire transcript of his touch upon “popular demand”.

In his assertion, which got here in response to a query from Ben Smith, Mr Nadella spoke on the nation’s inherent multiculturalism, the necessity to create equal alternatives for all, and the significance of debate in a “messy democracy”. In the long run, the Microsoft CEO affirmed that he was “definitely clear on what we (Indians) stand for and what I stand for”.

Mr Nadella mentioned that he was uncovered to totally different cultures throughout his childhood days in Hyderabad, and cited equitable immigration insurance policies as one of many many causes for him occurring to attain success in the USA. “I think it’s just bad. If anything, I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the CEO of Infosys, that should be the aspiration. If I had to sort of mirror what happened to me in the US, I hope that’s what happens in India,” he mentioned.

The Microsoft CEO mentioned that whereas immigration is a matter in India as in some other nation, lots will depend on the method adopted by the administration involved. “That’s where I hope these liberal values that we’ve kind of come to – it’s capitalism, quite frankly – has only thrived because of market forces and liberal values… I hope India figures it out,” he added.

He, nonetheless, claimed that the state of affairs unravelling within the nation was not with out its silver lining. “The good news, at least as I see it, is that it’s a messy democracy and people are debating it. It’s not something that is hidden. It is something that’s being debated actively,” Mr Nadella mentioned, apparently referring to the assorted voices of opposition which have emerged towards the amended citizenship legislation.

The Microsoft CEO’s assertion drew a pointy response from the ruling BJP. “How literate need to be educated! Perfect example. Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA?” tweeted get together MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it can assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution earlier than 2015. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.