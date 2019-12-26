Clearwater Lofts at Keystone: Live where you love

Take pleasure in year-round actions, enjoyable and leisure as mountain residing meets trendy luxurious at Clearwater Lofts at Keystone.

These brand-new condominiums supply its residents entry to every thing: three minutes to the slopes; protected wetlands; world-class strolling, mountaineering and biking trails; Lake Dillon; Keystone Lake; Keystone Convention Middle; Keystone Lodge and Spa; many enjoyable purchasing choices; and only a brief drive from Denver.

Clearwater Lofts at Keystone, being constructed by Clearwater Lofts LLC, is comprised of three buildings containing a complete of 65 residential items, with pricing beginning at $399,000.

Every of the three buildings will supply one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom items. Items will include one reserved parking area within the heated storage and an extra area within the out of doors uncovered parking space. As an added bonus, every unit can have a safe storage room throughout the heated storage to retailer skis, bikes, kayaks or perhaps a motorbike.

Constructing One, which is slated to be accomplished by December 2020, already has over 30% of the items underneath contract. Cease by the onsite gross sales workplace any day of the week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to study extra.

“We are excited to be well underway,” mentioned Alan Marks, a associate at Clearwater Lofts. “With the ski season on and our sales office open, we are enjoying showing the project. It’s rewarding to have folks come by and see our progress and hear their excitement.”

Residing at Clearwater Lofts at Keystone can have its perks. Entry to snowboarding is made straightforward with a cease on the Keystone Resort shuttle simply steps outdoors the residents’ entrance doorways. The short three-minute shuttle trip delivers skiers and snowboarders on to the slopes.

And after a day on the mountain, slip into one of many improvement’s two sizzling tubs or head over to the Keystone Lodge and Spa or the East Lake indoor pool and sizzling tub facility to make the most of the non-obligatory memberships that include proudly owning one of many items.

“Having built through winters in Summit County for close to 20 years, we couldn’t be happier with our progress,” mentioned Blake Shutler, associate at Clearwater Lofts.

The situation of Clearwater Lofts at Keystone is good for work and play. Positioned simply up the street from the Keystone Lodge and simply throughout the road is the Keystone Convention Middle, a hub for enterprise conferences.

The event is strolling distance from many year-round leisure choices, together with purchasing and eating choices on the standard Keystone Lakeside Village. With the property adjoining to the protected Snake River wetlands, moose and different wildlife sightings aren’t unusual.

“The ability to sit on your deck and watch the moose and other wildlife while enjoying views of the slopes and passes was just one of the many reasons that attracted us to this location,” Marks mentioned.

The Clearwater Lofts at Keystone condominiums are focused for completion by December 2020. For extra info, contact Don or Kay Thomas by calling 970-409-9133 or go to ClearwaterLoftsKeystone.com.



For your entire actual property wants, name 303-893-3200 or go to LIVSothebysRealty.com.

LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty, the unique Board of Regent for the Who’s Who in Luxurious Actual Property, has 23 workplace areas in metro Denver and surrounding areas, together with Boulder, Citadel Rock, Cherry Creek, Denver Tech Middle, downtown Denver, Evergreen and the resort communities of Breckenridge, Winter Park, Dillon, Crested Butte, Telluride and the Vail Valley.

The information and editorial staffs of The Denver Put up had no position on this submit’s preparation.