GLENDALE, Ariz. — Trevor Lawrence linked with Travis Etienne on a 34-yard landing with 1:49 left within the fourth quarter and No. three Clemson beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 Saturday evening on the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the School Soccer Playoff championship recreation.

The Tigers (14-Zero) will play No. 1 LSU on Jan. 13 in New Orleans, in search of their third nationwide title within the final 4 seasons.

The Tigers went 94 yards on 4 performs in 1:18, with Lawrence finishing all three of his passes and mixing in an 11-yard run. The sophomore quarterback who has by no means misplaced a university begin handed for 259 yards and two scores and ran for a career-high 107 yards, together with a 67-yard landing late within the first half.

Lawrence added a 2-point conversion to Tee Higgins, however it left loads of time for Ohio State (13-1) and Justin Fields to reply. The Buckeyes drove to the Clemson 23, however on second-and-7, Fields fired to the top zone and was picked off by Nolan Turner with 37 seconds left. Ohio State receiver Chris Olave had damaged off his route and left Fields throwing to nobody.

Another knee from Lawrence and defending nationwide champion Clemson had secured its 29th straight victory and fourth journey to the CFP championship recreation in 5 years.

Ohio State blew a 16-point first-half lead and went into the fourth quarter trailing 21-16, and with every part seemingly going Clemson’s means.

Fields heated up and orchestrated an 84-yard drive, capped with a fourth-and-short, 23-yard landing move to Olave to provide Ohio State again the lead at 23-21 with 11:46 left within the fourth.

Fields, who went to highschool 20 miles from Lawrence within the northwest suburbs of Atlanta, handed for 320 yards and a landing. However he was picked off twice after throwing only one interception within the common season.

It was the primary matchup between the 2 former five-star recruit quarterbacks from the category of 2018. They have been removed from good, however each delivered in crunch time. If that is the beginning of a protracted rivalry, carry it on.

The Buckeyes had their 19-game successful streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers face LSU for the primary time because the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl. Clemson received that assembly 25-24.

Ohio State: Fields and the Buckeyes begin subsequent season in opposition to Bowling Inexperienced.