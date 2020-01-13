GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
Dwell updates, tweets, photographs, evaluation and extra from the school soccer recreation between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, on Jan. 13, 2020.
Cell customers, for those who can’t see the reside weblog, faucet right here.
-
-
AP college basketball poll: CU Buffs climb up ranking, Gonzaga stays at No. 1
Good luck discovering any crew within the nation that notches a greater pair of highway wins in the identical week than Baylor, which adopted up a victory at Texas Tech by invading Allen Fieldhouse and thumping Kansas on its house ground.
-
CU Buffs basketball notes: Evan Battey’s glass work helps spark Buffs against Utah
Evan Battey says his plan is to assault the boards in opposition to each opponent. His capability to scrub the glass, even within the early going when the Colorado Buffaloes have been lacking only a few pictures, performed a key position within the 25th-ranked Buffs dominant 91-52 win in opposition to Utah Sunday afternoon on the CU Occasions Heart. Battey posted […]
-
Add Comment