By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Printed: 07:35 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 07:39 EST, eight January 2020

A priest has created a hilarious map displaying how lengthy it could take every Bishop to stroll from their cathedral to the closest Nando’s.

Fergus Butler-Gallie, the assistant curate within the Diocese of Liverpool, shared the map on Twitter and expressed sympathy for these clergymen who discovered themselves over 5 hours stroll away from a portion of spicy Peri-Peri hen.

The viral map revealed that the Bishops of Truro and Bathtub and Wells – in addition to the distant Diocese of Sodor on the Isle of Man – face the longest pilgrimage to getting their arms on a cheeky Nando’s.

Reverend Butler-Gallie, 28, is understood for his irreverent takes on life within the church, describing himself as ‘a Bon Viveur at first, with a soupçon of Roguishness and Prodigality’.

Fergus Butler-Gallie, the assistant curate within the Diocese of Liverpool, shared the map on Twitter, and it has since gone viral

Rev. Butler-Gallie, who studied Theology at Cambridge after studying Historical past at Oxford stated the concept of making the map got here to him whereas he had author’s block

Writing on Twitter, he stated: ‘Have you ever, like me, ever puzzled how lengthy it could take the Diocesan Bishops of the Church of England to stroll from their cathedrals to a Nando’s in the event that they have been peckish? Surprise no extra.’

Discussing his map, which has already been ‘appreciated’ by practically eleven thousand folks on Twitter, he stated the concept got here to him in a second of author’s block.

Rev. Butler-Gallie, who studied Theology at Cambridge after studying Historical past at Oxford, stated: ‘I used to be in the course of writing a sermon, and I had reached a lifeless finish.

‘Within the vacancy of my head silly concepts float by way of, so I believed I’d look it up.

A Nando’s restaurant. Mr Butler-Gallie stated he got here up with the concept for the map whereas he had author’s block

‘I learn Historical past and Trendy languages in my first diploma – at Oxford – so I’ve at all times been fascinated with maps.

‘One in every of my previous professors was obsessive about linguistic maps which confirmed what languages the place spoken the place in huge locations like Yugoslavia.

‘Battle maps and altering borders at all times fascinated me, so actually it was displacement and distraction to cease me writing the sermon. It took an hour or so.

‘The Church of England map already exists, so it was only a case of happening Google Maps, figuring out the gap between Newcastle Cathedral and the closest Nando’s and colouring it in.’

The clergyman, who has written two books on the eccentricities of the English clergy and the ‘free canons’ who fought fascism within the twentieth century, was glad to supply a bit of sunshine reduction from the endless information cycle.

A portion of chips lined in Peri Peri salt and a pot of Perinaise on the standard South African hen chain

He stated: ‘Something that permits folks to desert, even for a second, the slog of their day goes to be appreciated.

‘I used to be shocked when folks from the States, from Canada and Australia have been participating with it. I do not know what number of of them have even been to a Nando’s.

‘The world could be a very darkish place. I was the category clown – all I used to be ever actually good at was making folks chuckle.

‘If I can deliver that to ministry then that is to be welcomed.’

The map, nonetheless, was not excellent news for the Lord Bishop of Truro – as Revd. Butler-Gallie was fast to level out after sharing the map.

He added: ‘Apparently it is a lengthy operating problem for folks in Truro that the one Nando’s in Cornwall is on the border with Devon, not their favorite place.

‘It is humorous how all these previous conflicts resurface by way of the medium of Peri-Peri hen.’