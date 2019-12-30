Cleveland Browns fire Freddie Kitchens after disappointing season

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a disheartening season that didn’t come near assembly expectations.

Kitchens was let go Sunday evening, simply hours after the Browns had been overwhelmed by the lowly Cincinnati Bengals (2-14) to complete 6-10 and miss the playoffs for the 17th straight yr.

Earlier, Kitchens held out hope he could be again for a second season, saying after the 33-23 loss in Cincinnati, “I’m going to show up tomorrow (Monday) and do my job.”

However house owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam determined one season was sufficient and parted methods with Kitchens, who was a stunning rent a yr in the past as a result of he had no earlier head teaching expertise. His profitable eight-game stretch because the workforce’s offensive coordinator to finish 2018 had despatched his inventory hovering.

Kitchens was stricken by quite a few errors in his rookie season, with recreation administration and an incapacity to get Cleveland’s offense rolling amongst his most notable flaws.

“We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach,” the Haslams stated in an announcement. “Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed.”

Kitchens is the fifth coach fired since 2012 by the Haslams, who’ve proven little endurance in a failed try to resurrect one of many league’s proudest franchises.

Cleveland hasn’t had a successful report since 2007 and has gone by means of seven coaches in that 12-year span.

The Browns had been a classy choose to make the postseason underneath Kitchens after buying star vast receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a blockbuster commerce in March from the New York Giants. They paired him with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who broke the league rookie report for landing passes in 2018.

However the Mayfield-to-Beckham connection by no means acquired in line with Kitchens additionally dealing with play-calling duties and the Browns had been one of many league’s most penalized groups for a lot of the yr. Accidents had been additionally an issue, however there have been quite a few self-inflicted points — none larger than star defensive finish Myles Garrett being suspended indefinitely for ripping off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him within the head with it throughout the closing seconds of a Nov. 14 house recreation.

The Browns acquired a uncommon win over their archrivals that evening to maneuver again into playoff competition, however Garrett’s lack of management was a poor reflection on Kitchens and his employees.

What path will the Haslams select to go in on the lookout for their subsequent coach? Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy was regarded as a candidate final yr, however didn’t interview with Cleveland. He has shut ties with Browns basic supervisor John Dorsey and others in Cleveland’s entrance workplace and his observe report could be interesting.

Former Carolina coach Ron Rivera may even generate some buzz.

“I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season,” Dorsey stated. “We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success.”

With the Browns nonetheless within the playoff hunt in the beginning of December, it appeared Kitchens would possibly have the ability to survive his bumpy begin as a rookie coach. However after Kitchens was photographed in public carrying a “Pittsburgh started it” T-shirt in reference to the Browns’ brawl with the Steelers just a few weeks earlier, Cleveland misplaced in Pittsburgh, which began third-string quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Which will have been forgivable, however a Dec. 15 loss at Arizona appeared to seal Kitchens’ destiny because the Browns performed uninspired and allowed the Cardinals to push them everywhere in the area.

Kitchens acquired little public assist this previous week from gamers, who appeared to grasp extra change was imminent — and crucial.