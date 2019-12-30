Cleveland Browns fire Freddie Kitchens

Beware Cleveland Browns proprietor Jimmy Haslam’s firing ax. He at all times retains it sharp, and doesn’t hesitate to make use of it.

For the sixth time since he took over as proprietor of the sad-sack NFL franchise in 2012, Haslam has reduce free a head coach — firing Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night time after one disastrously disappointing season.

Seven Browns head coaches have now been fired since 2010.

For the primary time since final decade the Browns had been seen as a powerful playoff contender in 2019, after including a number of star performers final March to encompass a number of extremely regarded former first-round draft picks.

Kitchens was a shock rent final Jan. 9. Haslam had fired head coach Hue Jackson halfway by means of final season, then let go Jackson’s interim alternative Gregg Williams following a 7-Eight-1 end.

Kitchens had ascended to offensive coordinator upon Jackson’s firing and appeared in a position to wring probably the most from the crew’s offensive expertise, particularly final 12 months’s cocky No. 1 general draft decide, quarterback Baker Mayfield.

However this season started with an enormous thump for the Browns, a 43-13 home-field loss to Tennessee. That defeat was so ragged it sunk enthusiasm throughout Northeast Ohio, and it set the tone for a unbroken wave of sloppy, undisciplined underachievement on each side of the ball. Cleveland completed 6-10.

Sunday’s season-ending, surprisingly decisive loss at lowly Cincinnati needed to have been the final straw for Haslam. The Bengals (2-14) took a 13-7 lead with 43 seconds left within the first quarter and by no means trailed thereafter, in a 33-23 win.

Kitchens was reached by NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport because the information broke, and he reported that the 45-year-old was caught off-guard and emotionally devastated.

“We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization,” Haslam and his co-owning spouse Dee mentioned in an announcement launched Sunday night time, “however didn’t see the success or alternatives for enchancment to maneuver ahead along with his as our head coach.

“Our focus is on hiring an distinctive chief for this soccer crew and we are going to take a complete strategy to this course of.”

The Browns’ earlier head coaches this decade are Eric Mangini (fired in 2010 after two seasons), Pat Shurmur (2011-12), Rob Chudzinski (2013), Mike Pettine (2014-15), Jackson (2016-18) and Williams (interim, 2018).

Extremely, Kitchens was the franchise’s 11th head coach because it was reborn as an enlargement membership in 1999.

Kitchens was the third NFL head coach this season to be fired, after Washington’s Jay Gruden in October and Carolina’s Ron Rivera earlier this month.

Others may additionally be fired, inside hours or days, together with Jason Garrett of Dallas and Doug Marrone of Jacksonville.

