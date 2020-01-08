January eight, 2020 | 11:41am | Up to date January eight, 2020 | 11:45am

A Cleveland cop is accused of raping a girl he met via Tinder, based on studies.

Matthew Piter, a 26-year-old officer employed by Cleveland’s police division in 2016, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on expenses of rape and gross sexual imposition in reference to the alleged Oct. 24 assault at his dwelling within the metropolis’s West Park part, Cleveland.com studies.

The sufferer informed investigators she met Piter on Tinder and organized to have dinner with him at a Mexican restaurant, based on a police report.

The pair later returned to Piter’s dwelling, the place the officer allegedly grabbed the girl’s neck with each palms and slammed her in opposition to a wall, authorities stated. He then forcibly groped the girl, pulled down her pants and raped her “under physical and verbal protest,” prosecutors contend in court docket data.

After the alleged assault, the sufferer known as a Lyft driver to choose her up. She later contacted police to report the accusations, WOIO studies.

A message searching for remark from Piter’s legal professional, Henry Hilow, was not instantly returned early Wednesday. Hilow beforehand informed Cleveland.com after Piter’s arrest in November that he believes the “outstanding public servant” would finally be cleared of all wrongdoing.

Piter, who’s scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 21, had been positioned on unpaid administrative go away following his arrest. He was launched from custody after posting bail, Cleveland.com studies.