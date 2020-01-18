Clever K9 knows how to use the police station water fountain but would you want to use it

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

Policing is thirsty work.

At the least it seems to be the case for this police K9 who was caught on digital camera utilizing the identical water fountain within the police station as utilized by his human counterparts.

The canine, known as Arko, was filmed taking a drink from the fountain within the break room of his precinct simply earlier than a busy shift in Rome, New York.

Arko clearly understands the significance of staying hydrated whereas on the job, however with no signal of a canine bowl on this event, it appeared his solely selection was to make use of the identical faucet as everyone else.

The police pet pulled himself as much as the fountain and commenced slobbering his tongue round aspect till each final drop had been lapped up.

However whereas the video appeared to amuse some viewers, it additionally drew feedback of revulsion at seeing ‘man’s greatest good friend’ handled as an equal relating to refreshment.

Arko is pictured along with his companion in combating crime, Officer Alexandra Carletta

Arko appears to be like as much as his human officer, Officer Alexandra Carletta, who takes him on patrol

When Arko is just not tackling his thirst, he can often be seen patrolling the streets of Rome along with his companion Officer Alexandra Carletta.

The pair had been named ‘Officers of the month’ final February after the pair managed to foil a housebreaking.

Arko is effectively favored across the police precinct and celebrated his third birthday final April