Clever video hack showing how to peel a boiled egg WOWS social media users

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:33 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:53 EST, 7 January 2020

A intelligent video hack exhibiting methods to peel a boiled egg in beneath 10 seconds is wowing social media customers, with some calling the viral clip ‘darkish magic’.

Within the video shared by US Twitter account @BackT0Nature, a person is seen inserting a boiled egg inside an empty glass, earlier than briefly placing it beneath operating water, and shaking the glass vigorously.

They’re then seen eradicating the egg from the glass, and slipping it from its shell with ease.

Social media customers have been left surprised by the now-viral clip, with one commenting: ‘Whoa. Darkish magic.’

Social media customers have been going wild after a video hack exhibiting methods to peel a boiled egg in beneath 10 seconds was shared on Twitter (pictured left, an individual in an unknown location locations the egg inside an empty glass earlier than, proper, operating it beneath a faucet)

After shaking the glass containing the boiled egg vigorously, the particular person is ready to merely slip the egg from it is shell with ease (pictured)

The clip, which has been appreciated over 7,000 occasions on the social media platform because it was shared on Sunday, was posted alongside the phrases ‘Eggxactly methods to peel a boiled egg.’

It begins by exhibiting an individual holding a hard-boiled egg over a sink.

The particular person turns the faucet on, earlier than inserting the egg into an empty glass, and holding it briefly beneath the operating water.

They fill the glass with a bit of water, earlier than turning the cup the wrong way up, utilizing their hand to cease the egg from falling out the highest.

Social media customers have been wowed by the artful hack, with some suggesting they might give it a strive themselves

The particular person then shakes the cup vigorously for a couple of seconds, inflicting the shell of the egg to crack.

They tip the egg out into their hand and, pinching it on the base, they’re capable of slip it from it is shell with ease.

Many social media customers have been surprised after watching the 9 second lengthy clip, and commented on the video with their amazement.

One wrote: ‘Completely good. I’ve by no means seen that earlier than.’

Within the now-viral video, the particular person could be seen including their egg to an empty glass earlier than rapidly inserting it beneath operating water (left). They then flip the cup the wrong way up and vigorously shake the now moist egg inside (proper)

In the meantime one other excited person commented: ‘Wow! What a intelligent thought! I will strive that subsequent time I boil eggs!’

One other wrote: ‘That’s so superior! I’ll strive that subsequent time.’

One other added: ‘Good, gonna give this a strive.’