Climate protesters disrupt Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ State of the State

Protesters urging local weather motion interrupted — after which have been pressured out of — the Colorado State Capitol on Thursday forward of and throughout the governor’s State of the State handle.

Minutes earlier than Gov. Jared Polis arrived within the Home of Representatives, a number of individuals seated within the chamber’s upstairs gallery shouted “mic check!” earlier than shouting numerous calls for brand new local weather coverage, together with a fracking ban.

A number of protesters may very well be seen being bodily dragged out of the gallery. Some have been handcuffed and brought into custody.

Local weather protesters simply interrupted the Colorado Home of Representatives forward of the governor’s State of the State. I’ve seen a number of individuals dragged out of the chamber. pic.twitter.com/kqjllrZssn — Alex Burness (@alex_burness) January 9, 2020

There was a short calm after a tense flare-up, and Polis entered the room to the customary standing ovation. He shook arms and, as quickly as he took to the lectern, one particular person within the gallery shouted “ban fracking now!” and was swiftly pressured out of the room.

At one level, protesters unveiled a big anti-fracking banner.

“Ban fracking now!” a protester shouts simply because the governor begins the State of the State. pic.twitter.com/FafJX4iACg — Alex Burness (@alex_burness) January 9, 2020

Quickly after, a big group assembled to chant and protest within the hallways of the Capitol, and a few of their sound seeped into the Home chamber the place Polis was talking.

This crowd, too, was rapidly pressured out of the constructing. An exasperated Colorado State Patrol officer may very well be heard yelling on the protesters for being disruptive.

It was not instantly clear which particular person or group had organized the protests, however a number of in attendance have been carrying Dawn Motion clothes.

The Colorado State Patrol has not but confirmed how many individuals have been arrested.