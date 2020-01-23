January 23, 2020 | 9:57am

Michael Bloomberg endorsed Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016 as a result of the 2 had a deal to make the previous Massive Apple mayor secretary of state as soon as she was elected, the president stated this week.

The president’s feedback got here throughout an interview with CNBC whereas in Davos for the World Financial Discussion board, when he was requested about potential 2020 common election opponents.

“[Bloomberg] used to be a friend of mine until I ran for politics, and then– he went a little off. You should see some of the nice things he said about me before I ran. They’re like the nicest. But he had a deal with Hillary Clinton that he was going to become secretary of State. It was very simple. People know that,” Trump stated.

The commander in chief went on to say that Bloomberg was getting taken benefit of by Clinton’s group.

“And he– wasn’t going to happen. [The job] was going to go to Terry McAuliffe. I mean so they were playing with Michael,” he added, with out saying the place the knowledge got here from.

In 2016, an trade was found in a trove of emails from former Clinton marketing campaign chairman John Podesta that had been hacked by the Russians and launched by Wikileaks that mentioned Bloomberg enjoying a job in a possible Clinton administration.

The leaked emails confirmed a correspondence between Clinton aide Neera Tanden and Bloomberg aide Howard Wolfson by which Tanden requested him to substantiate or deny reviews that Bloomberg was contemplating getting into the 2016 race. Wolfson replied that the reviews had been “laughable.”

Tanden then wrote again asking, “Is there something Mike Bloomberg would want to do in his life in an Admin? Is like Ambassador of China way too small.”

“Secty of state Which ain’t gonna happen,” Wolfson replied.

Tanden then forwarded the trade to Podesta with a line studying, “Something to know for down the road.”

Bloomberg endorsed Clinton over Trump on the Democratic Nationwide Conference in July 2016 with a fiery speech by which he referred to the Republican nominee as a “con.”

“Let’s elect a sane competent person with international experience,” Bloomberg stated, including that “There are times when I disagree with Hillary,” however the nation wanted to unite to “defeat a dangerous demagogue.”

In an announcement to The Put up, Bloomberg senior adviser Howard Wolfson stated: “When Mike was mayor he hired Trump to run a municipal golf course — but that is the only job Mike would hire Trump for.”