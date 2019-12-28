Clive Lloyd Knighted, England World Cup Heroes Receive Honours

Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, underneath whom the Caribbean staff dominated worldwide cricket, is all set to obtain knighthood. Clive Lloyd, 75, has been honoured for his service to the sport. “Congratulations to West Indies Great Clive Lloyd who is set to receive a Knighthood in the New Year for his outstanding service to cricket,” tweeted the West Indies Cricket board on their official deal with. Clive Llyod, who captained the West Indies from 1974 till 1985, will be part of the likes of Gary Sobers, Everton Weekes and Vivian Richards to obtain the celebrated honour.

The left-handed middle-order batsman, scored 7,515 runs at a median of greater than 46 in 110 appearances for the West Indies. Below his captaincy, the West Indies received 26 matches with out defeat, and thrashed England 5-Zero in what grew to become often called the 1984 “Blackwash” sequence.

After retiring, he has coached West Indies and labored for the Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC).

In the meantime, 4 of England’s World Cup-winning gamers, in addition to the coach, might be honoured for his or her providers to cricket.

Eoin Morgan (Commander of the Most Wonderful Order of the British Empire), Ben Stokes (Officer of the Most Wonderful Order of the British Empire), Joe Root and Jos Buttler (Most Wonderful Order of the British Empire) are the gamers named on the New Yr’s Honours checklist, experiences ESPNcricinfo.

On an unforgettable day at Lord’s on July 14 earlier this 12 months, England received their first-ever males’s World Cup, as they initially levelled the scores to tie with New Zealand on the finish of the 50 overs earlier than occurring to tie the Tremendous Over as nicely — profitable the event by advantage of hanging a better variety of boundaries throughout their innings.